A TikTok video depicting the remarkable transformation of a young Ghanaian woman named Naa, who went from a beans seller to a prison officer within a year, has gone viral

Amassing over a million views on her account, officialnaa16, the video showcases her evolution from carrying a basin of beans for sale to donning a prison officer's uniform.

The video's rapid spread across social media platforms has generated substantial interest and engagement online

Naa the Ghanaian prison officer who was a beans seller Photo credit: officialnaa16

Source: TikTok

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of a beans seller who became a prison officer

The video's rapid spread across social media after it was originally posted on officialnaa16 has drawn significant interest and engagement.

desertproperties said:

Changed paths ..thought some fancy beans restaurant... Anyway cool

Don Diego Pedro stated:

The prisoners will never go hungry. . Just kidding. Feed them ooo. Not the transparent soup oo. Your special gobeer

richardinkoom5 mentioned:

I used to be a beans seller too…. I’m an immigration officer now

Kreative Koncept indicated:

Why do u compare saving lives to prison work? u no try at all

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh