Jose Mourinho risks angering Barcelona fans with his latest comments about Nico Williams

Williams was a transfer target for Barca in the summer but ended up staying with Athletic Bilbao despite the club's overtures

However, the 'Special One', who now manages Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, urged the Euro 2024 winner not to join Barca

Jose Mourinho, now at the helm of Fenerbahçe, has stirred the pot with remarks that might not sit well with Barcelona's faithful.

Ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League fixture against Athletic Club on Thursday, Mourinho heaped praise on Nico Williams, sparking a debate about comparisons to Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal.

Mourinho 'angers' Barcelona fans with Nico Williams comment

The "Special One" lauded Nico’s performances at the 2024 Euros, boldly stating his preference for the Athletic Club winger over Yamal despite the latter's stellar accolades.

Yamal celebrated as the 2024 Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy recipient, has been widely regarded as the future of Spanish football, per UEFA.com.

Yet Mourinho’s words hinted at a differing perspective.

“In the Euros, people were all saying Yamal, Yamal, Yamal,” Mourinho said. “He’s a wonderful boy, but I, personally, prefer more of Nico Williams.”

Mourinho tells Williams not to join Barcelona

Mourinho didn’t stop there. In a comment bound to irk fans of the Catalan club, he suggested that Nico Williams, linked with Barcelona during the summer transfer window, would be better suited for their eternal rivals.

“I hope he ends up at Real Madrid,” he told Cope, as quoted by Madrid Universal.

Whether Mourinho’s statements were meant to provoke or simply reflect his admiration for Nico remains uncertain.

However, they underscore his enduring connection to Real Madrid.

His three-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu is fondly remembered for shattering Barcelona's dominance in La Liga and restoring the club’s reputation in Europe after years of underperformance in the Champions League.

Williams sets record straight about Barcelona move

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico Williams had set the record straight about his future.

Despite his close ties with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, Nico dispelled the transfer buzz.

Speaking after an extended holiday, he firmly addressed the speculation, leaving no room for doubt.

