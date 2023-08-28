Hannah Pearson is a 17 college junior who received her high school education early at Fairmont High School in the US

She is now on a path to earn her teaching degree at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Pembroke, where she's expected to graduate at 19

Pearson, who believes one can achieve anything they set their mind to, benefited from North Carolina's Career and College Promise Programme

Hannah Pearson, a college junior, is on a path to earn her licence teaching degree in just two years from UNC Pembroke in the United States of America.

The 17-year-old, whose favourite pastime is learning, revealed she loves to learn new information and explore.

Meet the Black girl who could earn her teaching degree in the US at 19. Photo credit: wral.com.

Mum exudes pride

Her love for learning helped her graduate early from Fairmont High School, where her mum, Miranda McNair, has been a teacher for 28 years.

''Even in foreign languages, she is self-motivated." Oh, I want to learn a new language, she says, so she'll study Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese,'' Miranda told the press.

In 10th grade, Pearson took advantage of North Carolina's Career and College Promise Programme, a free programme that makes education affordable for students.

Pearson's motivational words

The programme allows the beneficiaries to graduate from both high school and college at the same time. Pearson earned 60 college credits through the programme.

''You can accomplish everything you set your mind to. It makes no difference how well the next person performs it. The only thing that matters is that you are driven,'' said Pearson, Black Enterprise reports.

The CCP Programme is designed for high school students who meet certain academic requirements. Courses at their community college enable them to obtain transferable college credit or to pursue a career-focused certificate or diploma.

