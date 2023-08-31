A video of a young lady eating bread with noodles simultaneously has got people talking

The young lady ate the meal with joy as if it were something she usually does

Netizens who saw the video have expressed varied reactions regading the action of the young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady eating bread with noodles went viral.

The young lady @kerstine_hayford, in a bid to prove that she is a foodie, shared a video in which she had a loaf of bread, a can of malt and a pack of cooked noodles on her table.

Lady eats bread with noodles Photo credit: @kerstine_hayford/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Unlike many who would have eaten the noodles before topping it up with bread and drink.

The young lady decided to do the unthinkable by putting the noodles in the bread and then proceeded to eat with the drink.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As if she was eating bread with a fried egg or a hot dog, the lady nodded her head with joy as she ate.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens were stunned by her actions

Social media users who thronged her comment expressed concerns over what she did.

Per_la commented:

My grand pa used to do this with this way chocolate drink the only difference is he didn’t use pepper when doing the Indomie

EAT.. stated:

and you want me to take u out on a date.... shey you dey wine me

Amah Beautiful revealed:

This was me until it got to a point I realized I needed to train to survive

Jnr Nii Addo revealed

Abeg this concoction edey pop ? Never tried

mirage reacted:

I've done that before it's really nice though

Lady picks meat friend's from food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady also got people laughing hard with a hilarious move she pulled at a food joint.

The lady and her friends were served fufu with meat and eggs at the chop bar.

She began taking videos and photos of the food and borrowed meat from a friend's food just to create an impression that her meal had more proteins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh