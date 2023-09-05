Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a 23-year-old law student from Ghana, has become a top 10 finalist for the prestigious Global Student Prize 2023, with the potential to win $100,000 for her remarkable contributions

She is the founder of For The Future Ghana (FTF), a charity that has supported over 3,000 underprivileged children by sponsoring their education and providing essential resources

Kezia spoke to YEN.com.gh about her optimism about winning the Global Student Prize, which will go a long way to advance her philanthropic projects

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a 23-year-old law student from Ghana, is on the cusp of clinching the prestigious Global Student Prize 2023, a distinguished honor that comes with a substantial award of $100,000.

Kezia has secured her place among the top 10 finalists, an acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions to education and philanthropy.

Kezia's remarkable journey is one of unwavering dedication to the cause of education and social betterment.

The exploits that earned Kezia a place in the top 10 of the Global Student Prize

As the founder of For The Future Ghana (FTF), a charitable organization, she has demonstrated her commitment to supporting underprivileged children by sponsoring their education, enhancing their well-being, and providing them with life-altering opportunities.

Her philanthropic journey commenced during her high school years when she rallied her peers, both within her school and across other institutions, to join her in establishing FTF.

Since its inception seven years ago, FTF has directly impacted the lives of over 3,000 underprivileged children in underserved communities across Ghana. The organization has provided essential resources such as food and educational materials to ensure these children receive a quality education.

Under her leadership, FTF has flourished, drawing the support of a team of 30 young individuals spanning different universities, as well as hundreds of impassioned volunteers.

What Kezia Asiedua Sanie will do if she wins the Global Student Prize

If Kezia secures the Global Student Prize, she plans to utilize the funds to establish a facility that offers underprivileged children access to educational materials and technology.

This center will promote intercultural cooperation and experiential learning, fostering curiosity and lifelong learning through exploration and play-based education.

Additionally, Kezia aims to provide health insurance for FTF beneficiaries, ensuring their well-being, and expand the organization's outreach to benefit more children, ultimately striving to uplift them from poverty and enable their success.

Kezia tells YEN.com.gh how it feels to be part of the top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kezia said making it this far in the highly competitive race feels surreal.

"The feeling is truly indescribable! Being one step away from the Global Student Prize of $100k is an incredible mix of excitement, gratitude, and anticipation. It's a recognition of the hard work and dedication that has gone into my humanitarian journey and my commitment to making a positive impact on the world through my NGO, For The Future Ghana," she said.

However, to her, it's not only about the money. She added:

"But beyond the financial aspect, it's a platform to amplify the causes and issues that matter to me and to inspire other young changemakers. It's a reminder that every effort to create positive change is worthwhile and that our voices can indeed shape a better future. I'm grateful for the opportunity and hoping and praying that I win. I am ready to make the most of it. Ultimately, it's about continuing the mission to drive positive change in the world, and the journey itself has been incredibly rewarding."

Kezia Asiedua Sanie becomes the youngest member of the Board of Trustees for the Head of State Awards Scheme

Meanwhile, Kezia recently shared an exciting update on her LinkedIn profile that she was officially sworn in as a member of the Board of Trustees for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation in Ghana, also known as the Head of State Award (HOSA) Ghana.

The ceremony, which took place at the Jubilee House in Accra, had the honour of being officiated by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and Chief Patron of the Award Scheme.

