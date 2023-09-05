A seven-year-old boy with a physical handicap requires $17,418.20 (GH¢198,535.95) for urgent orthopaedic surgery

The native of Ghana's Volta Region's Ho West District has a leg deformity that has forced him to postpone his education

The child's family and the Mama Lynn Charity Foundation have appealed for financial assistance to help with the child's surgery

Ivan Selase Hatse, a seven-year-old person living with a physical disability (PLWD), needs $17,418.20 (GH¢198,535.95) to undergo urgent corrective orthopaedic surgery.

The resident of Ho West District in Ghana's Volta Region has a leg malformation that requires a medical procedure to ease the countless mobility struggles.

About the boy's mum and father

According to 3news, the youngster's leg deformity limits his movement and hinders him from accessing education, social participation, and other opportunities that children of his age commonly enjoy.

The mountain of challenges has prevented the child from going to school as expected of any normal child.

Hatse's family requires assistance to finance his orthopaedic surgery. The child's mum recently passed, and his father is on admission at a hospital, where he's battling a mild stroke.

Per Cleveland Clinic, Orthopaedic surgery can correct deformities in the skeleton and its associated structures.

An appeal for help

Hatse needs $17,418.20 (198,535.95) for medical treatment, including other expenses that would lead to a more normal life.

Mama Lynn Charity Foundation, a Human Rights Reporters Ghana-NGO, and Ivan's family, including the local well-wishers, have appealed for support to facilitate his surgery.

They are reaching out to individuals and organisations alike for donations and assistance.

