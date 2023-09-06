A beautiful lady said she will assume there are red flags in her relationship if her partner does not ask her for money

The lady argued that she believes her boyfriend must come to her first when he needs money for an emergency

She said she did not want her boyfriend to ask his friends before coming to her, rather it must be the other way round

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady has showed that there are still generous women in love relationships.

The lady said in a video that she does not understand why her partner will never ask her for money and sees that as a cause for concern.

In a video on social media, the young lady said her man must ask her for money instead of his friends when he needs it.

The young lady said she prefers her man to ask her for money before asking his friends Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (via Twitter) and Richard Nyarko (via Getty images)

Source: UGC

"We cannot be in a relationship like you are my man, and I am your girl, and you've never asked me for money. Or maybe when you have an emergency, you now call your friends to ask for the money. That is a red flag."

"If we are dating, bill me, ask me for money, ask me to send you money, tell me you have a problem and you need money."

The lady quickly added that the boyfriend should not ask money in the thousands of cedis but rather request for less so she can give.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from the video which was shared by @sikaofficial1.

@benarsen1886 said:

This one is very rare but she is making some point. In Africa, the moment you start dating, the man becomes the father, the bank and anything that can provide money. Anyway guys, don't ask them for money, let them keep begging.

@precyfame wrote:

Hahahah na to avoid that talk when Dey say “after all I have done for you” if this don’t work out

@realbevmoore_ said:

Most women don’t create that atmosphere for you to ask them…some of them if u ask once sef u go regret later…all this mk I dump plenty gals buh they’ll later say I used and dumped them meanwhile I noticed some red flags very early and walked out

@SS9Platinum wrote:

She's just capping

@ChampionGaucho9 said:

Chasing clout

@eddiee_k wrote:

You go make your woman send you money, one day if you break up, she go go talk say na she Dey give you money then things, them go listen am lef you sef

@Nanayawyohane said:

Still I don’t trust her words o

@AbodooDC2 wrote:

We know them... She is pretending to be the one ‍♂️

@AmanfoLims said:

Big trap… you ask one she will ask two in return

Man spends wedding money on forex trading

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man used money meant for his wedding for forex trading and lost.

Bernice, his girlfriend, made this revelation and said she cautioned her partner several times against the move but he paid no heed.

She later discovered that the money was depleted without her knowledge.

Man gives girl GH¢30K and breaks up with her

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian lady said her boyfriend gifted her GH¢30,000 as capital for her business and broke up with her.

The heartbroken woman said she needed help to get her boyfriend back since she still loved him.

She said her boyfriend is every woman's dream.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh