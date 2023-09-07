When John Dugan completed basic education, he learnt to be a carpenter and later opened a showroom to exhibit his works

Even though he had a job that was fetching him good money at the time, John said he just wanted to travel, so he sold his showroom

John went to Italy after 16 years of trying, but he believes that he would have been a millionaire in Ghana if he had stayed back

A Ghanaian man residing in Italy, John Dugan, said he would have been a very rich man if he did not travel but focused on his skilled job.

He explained that even though he is not broke in Italy, he believes he would have been a millionaire if he had stayed in Ghana.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, John said he was a trained carpenter and he owned a big shop in Takoradi where he made sofas and other furniture.

John sold his carpentry showroom and used the money to fund his travel Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"My mother made me start life right after JHS. She forced me to learn a trade. I started making money very early and would have been a millionaire if I focused on my job. The idea of travelling to Europe ruined my business."

"I was comfortable in Ghana, I owned a car and a big showroom in Kojokrom, but I bent on travelling to Europe to the point that I didn't heed any advice from my family abroad. My family members abroad told me to focus on my carpentry job, but I did not listen."

Recounting how he felt when he first started habouring the idea to travel abroad, John said he was willing to do anything to get to Europe.

“The idea is like a spirit. It drove me crazy so I went through Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, and Libya several times before I got to Italy. It took sixteen years from the first time I thought of travelling before I got to Europe."

16 years trying to travel

John Dugan said it took him sixteen years from his first attempt to get to Italy.

He went to Libya several times and returned to Ghana because he could not continue to Italy. On his final attempt, he stayed in Libya for two weeks and then joined the voyage to Libya.

He believes he wasted 16 years of his life trying to travel, but he is also happy because he lives well in Italy.

