A Germany-based Ghanaian man, Ernest Asante, has recounted his struggle with homelessness after he was kicked out of his brother's home

He detailed that his sister-in-law falsely accused him, which informed his brother's decision to throw him out

Asante sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, where he opened up about how life finally smiled at him

Germany-based Ghanaian man Ernest Asante has recalled how he became homeless after his sister-in-law falsely accused him of assault.

He disclosed that his biological brother threw him out of his home following the claim, which made him homeless for weeks.

Asante details bitter experience

He claimed his relationship with his brother and wife turned sour after he (Asante) secured employment after a year in Germany. His sister-in-law refused to let him work, he said.

''She asked me to choose between his job and the house. She wanted me to babysit her children and gave me those options. I decided to work, and when I returned, she asked me to go away and later told my brother that I had beaten her.''

Asante claimed his brother refused to listen to him, even though Asante's sister-in-law disseminated false rumours to prevent other Ghanaians from sheltering him.

"My brother refused to listen to anything I had to say. I got a place to stay, but my sister-in-law threatened to report them to the police for keeping an illegal immigrant,'' he claimed.

Asante recalls struggle with alcoholism

He claimed that his brother's wife also cautioned his benefactors that if they kept him at their house, he'd sleep with their wives.

''So I had to sleep on the street, but I didn't enjoy the cold in the winter. I had no choice but to do what the other homeless men were doing: to drink,'' he recalled.

Asante said he became a complete alcoholic and a laughingstock during the stormy period of his life. But life would smile at him.

