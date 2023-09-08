A video of a young lady speaking about Ghana's game against Central African Republic has got people talking

The lady singled out Semenyo for praise and expressed the desire to meet the player

Many people who saw the video expressed astonishment at the daring comments by the young lady.

A young lady is trending after a video of her showering praises on Antoine Semenyo following his impressive performance in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic(CAR) went viral.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of tv3gh_official, captured the heavily endowed lady expressing delight that the Black Stars had secured a slot at next year's AFCON.

Lady expresses desire to meet Semenyo Photo credit:tv3gh_official/TikTok @GhanaBlackStars/Twitter

She revealed that Semenyo impressed her the most and was even ready to meet him.

"I like him, Semenyo come for me, come for this," she said pointing to her chest.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comments by the lady

Ghanaians who watched the video were stunned by the daring comments of the young lady.

Bra_Skido12 commented:

So can baba Raman win the heart of this Ghana girls? Masa if you don’t play well aaa u nor go get the girls chop oo

Link stated:

now it has reach Semenyo eii Ghana girls, we too we dey wae

Fiifi Screenice added:

how the thing dey go dier we all for turn footballer oo.

Sodak.Drip

They will start with English saaaa then….. lol

Sista Afia opens up on Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia shared her amorous intentions for Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo after his outstanding performance in the Ghana and Central African Republic match.

Sista Afia expressed interest in AFC Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo assisted Ernest Nuamah in the second half of the game, making Ghana emerge as victors in the group stages of the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Sista Afia took to Facebook to ask whether he had a girlfriend.

