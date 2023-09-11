Young pig farmer Maame Efua shared a harrowing experience of losing her entire herd of 79 pigs to swine flu two years after starting her farm

The outbreak took an emotional and physical toll on her, leading to hospitalisation for close to a year

With the support of her family, especially her mother, and aunties, Maame Efua overcame this adversity and successfully revived her pig farming business

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Maame Efua, a determined young female pig farmer, recently shared a heartrending story of her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

She recounted a devastating experience that occurred two years after she embarked on her pig farming journey, where she lost all 79 of her pigs to a swine flu outbreak.

In her interview with Charles Antwi of The Chartered Farmer, Maame Efua revealed that she began her farming venture on a small scale but faced a tragic setback when swine flu swept through her pig herd.

Maame Efua, a Ghanaian farmer tells her story Photo credit: The Chartered Farmer

Source: Youtube

How the loss of animals took a toll on Maame Efua

of witnessing 2-5 pigs succumbing to the disease each day, which left her emotionally devastated and physically unwell.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Eventually, she ceased visiting the farm altogether, relying on her mother and other relatives to handle the grim task of burying the deceased animals.

Despite the immense toll this ordeal took on her, credited her mother and supportive aunties with providing the encouragement she needed to start afresh.

Her determination and resilience have paid off, as she has successfully rebuilt her pig farming business. Maame Efua's story serves as an inspiring example of perseverance and unwavering commitment to her agricultural pursuits.

Watch the video below:

Recent KNUST Graduate Finds Inspiration In Poultry Farming: Avoiding Post-School Inactivity

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old female graduate from KNUST recently revealed the motivation behind her venture into poultry farming after completing her education.

In an interview, she shared that she was determined not to remain idle after school, which prompted her to establish the poultry farm.

Expressing her contentment with her decision, she emphasised her unwavering commitment to the growth of her poultry business.

Young Ghanaian Woman Quits Insurance Job To Thrive In Poultry Farming, Encourages Youth to Follow Suit

In another story, Hannah Aidoo, a 31-year-old Ghanaian lady, has become an advocate for aspiring poultry farmers, urging young people to pursue their dreams in the field.

She shared her journey of leaving her insurance job to focus on her farm, where she now employs several individuals. Hannah emphasized that her farming venture led to significant financial success, highlighting the lucrative nature of the business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh