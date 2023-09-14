There was drama in a circuit court in Accra when a judge sentenced a husband to 15 years and his wife to 10 years in prison

The man, Frank Kwesi Obeng, got up after the judge read the sentence and asked if she knew him somewhere and the reason for such a sentence

His wife, Safowaa, also screamed and asked if she was dreaming when her sentence was read out to her

A Ghanaian couple has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing, abetment of crime, conspiracy to steal, and money laundering.

The court found Frank Kwesi Obeng guilty of conspiring to steal, aiding and abetting crime, and money laundering. The court was presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

As soon as the judge made the pronouncement, Frank asked her: "Please, do you know me somewhere, why have you given me 15 years jail term?"

He then took off his shirt and raced towards Mrs. Asamoah, the judge. But for the timely intervention of the prosecutor and a court warrant, Frank could have harmed the judge.

Mrs Asamoah was quickly taken to her chambers for safety, and Frank was led out bare-chested and bare-footed from the courtroom.

Frank's wife, Joyce Safowaa, was also in the dock and was found guilty of conspiracy to steal, abetment of crime, and stealing GH¢712,229 from the complainant, Mavis Toffan.

Safowaa, like her husband, was told that she would be sentenced to 10 years in prison. She exclaimed, "God, am I dreaming!" and sat on the chair, seemingly perplexed.

The case that got the couple sentenced

The GNA indicated that the prosecutor is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah and the complainant, Mavis Toffan, is a businesswoman residing in Accra.

Mavis Toffan is the owner of MAVOBED Enterprise, a retailer of children's clothing and baby accessories in Okaishie. She also owns a large business and a warehouse behind her store where she keeps most of her merchandise.

Safowaa worked with Mavis for 13 years and has become her trusted staff. So, Mavis usually left her keys to the warehouse and stores to Safowaa when she travelled out of Ghana to stock the shop.

Frank and Safowaa had been in a love relationship since 2013. One day, he advised Safowaa that they start a business selling the same items as Mavis.

So he rented a shop in Weija, and the love birds started stealing wares from Mavis Toffan's business.

The prosecutor further revealed that because Safowaa kept the keys to the complainant's store and warehouse, she had easy access to the items she stole with Frank's help and used to stock their shop in Weija.

The two through the illegal business have acquired properties, which the judge said should be handed over to Safowaa's former boss. These include landed properties and a Toyota Venza.

Furthermore, it required that the plaintiff be granted access to the inmates' property in the shop. The offenders must also repay the complainant's GH¢712,229 in full, according to the court.

