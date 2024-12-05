A young Ghanaian nurse has taken to social media celebrate her first anniversary in the UK

Nana Aba Kwamsimah, as she is identified on TikTok, relocated to work in the UK as a registered nurse

The young nurse explained in the comment section of a video she shared on TikTok how she got hired

A Ghanaian nurse, who recently relocated to the UK for a better working condition has celebrated a major milestone in her career.

The lady, known as Nana Aba Kwansimah, marked the first anniversary since she began working as a registered nurse in the UK.

Nana Aba, a Ghanaian lady marks her first anniversary as a registered nurse in the UK. Photo credit: @nanahemaa5544/TikTok.

Taking to social media to revel in her achievement, Nana Aba expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for the opportunity to pursue her passion.

While responding to a comment under her TikTok video, the young nurse explained how she secured employment in the UK from Ghana.

She said she took the IELTS and CBT exams in Ghana, the requirement for people seeking to work as nurses in the UK, which she successfully passed.

After passing the exams, Nana Aba said she applied for a job in the UK that required her to sit for the OSCE exam, after which she was hired.

Ghanaians congratulate Nana Aba

Ghanaians on social media congratulated Nana Aba Kwansimah upon coming across her video on TikTok.

@adwoa_sarfi commented:

"It's not as easy as we see, congratulations dear."

@serwaa779 also commented:

'Congratulations, this is beautiful."

@boss lady said:

"Congratulations, l tap into ur blessings."

@JUNE asked:

"How did you do it please."

@Nana Aba Kwansimah replied:

"I wrote the IELTS and CBT exams in Ghana, applied for a job and came here and wrote the OSCE exam and I got my UK RN pin."

