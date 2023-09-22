Alex Opoku is a Ghanaian living and working in Germany but does not have financial freedom

He said he uses a vast amount of his salary to care for people back in Ghana.

Alex added that he sometimes has to borrow money for his upkeep and transportation.

A Ghanaian living in Germany has shared his financial struggles and the number of people who are dependent on him.

Alex Opoku said he is not financially stable because he sends a large amount of his money to people back in Ghana for their upkeep.

He added that even though he is independent, he is not financially sound because of the responsibilities he has to shoulder as a man.

"I'm now financially independent, but there are some issues that I must address as a man. I occasionally borrow money from individuals for work because I am responsible for 11 people in Ghana. After we married, my ex-wife's troubles became mine. I had to deal with all of it, and it is the same with my present wife. We've never met because she lives in Ghana, but I've set up a business for her, and I still send them money," he explained.

Alex said he met his wife on social media when she was in South Africa. He indicated that he intends to file for his wife to join him in Germany by next year.

How Alex got to Germany

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Alex said he left Ghana for Cote d'Ivoire as a teenager. He later stowed away on a ship to Spain when he was only 15.

He slept on the cold streets in Spain until he heard he could move to Germany and see if things would work out.

"When I came to Germany from Spain, I did not know anybody. So, they took me to a shelter. A woman saw me there and asked that they take me to an academy instead so I could be educated. I was the only black person in the school. When I completed school, they gave me my documents and hired me an apartment.

When asked where his parents were during his teenage years, Alex said his mother deserted him after she married another man. His father did not take care of him.

Watch the video below:

