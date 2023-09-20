When Michael Asamoah left Ghana for the United States of America, he was single and hoped to settle down with a woman someday

His friend introduced him to a woman in the USA who almost became his girlfriend, but the lady ghosted him because of the car he was using

At the time, Michael was driving a Honda Civic 2004, which, according to him, many people in America see as junk

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian man living in the US has recounted how a woman he loved never got in touch with him again because of the car he was using then.

Michael Asamoah said before he met the lady physically for the first time, they were talking regularly.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Michael Asamoah said they met for the first time at a Ghanaian event after talking for several months. He said he went to the event to meet the lady.

Michael said at the time he was driving a Honda Civic 2004 Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

"I was using a Honda Civic 2004. In Ghana, the Honda Civic is a respected car, but in the US, they see it as junk because people use big cars here. We went for a programme, and her friends saw me parking my car. While speaking to the lady, someone called me, and her friends, who saw me park my car, went to tell her the type of car I came in. They even took her to show her the car. After she saw the car, she never reached out again to date."

According to Michael, a teacher in the US, he now drives a better car than he was at the time.

He added that he is now married to another Ghanaian woman he met in the US, and they have children.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian living abroad said he would choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian in the US said he would pick America over the two most influential women in his life, even on their deathbeds.

He gave reasons and added that his wife knew about his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

Ghanaian woman reveals why her first marriage collapsed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the US said her first marriage collapsed because they got into the union for the wrong reasons.

Vida Thompson said she married because she was growing old and wanted children.

The man also agreed to settle down because he needed legal documents to stay in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh