A video showcasing the benevolent gesture done by some twin brothers in Ghana has warmed hearts online

The duo spearheaded a donation exercise as part of efforts to support twin babies who had lost their mother

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the twins for the kind gesture

Identical Ghanaian twin brothers have warmed hearts online after a video of their benevolent gesture to newly born twins surfaced online.

This comes after the twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah opted to spearhead a donation exercise to support a new twins whose mother had passed.

Ghanaian twin brothers donate items to newborn twin babies who lost their mum in a trending video. Photo credit: @twinsdiaries/TikTok

Their appeals for funds to support the twin babies paid off as they raised the needed funds to embark on the donation.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @twinsdiaries showed the adorable moment when the twin brothers visited relatives of the babies to present them with items.

The items included baby diapers, baby formula, food, water, clothes and other essentials for the babies.

They then refurbished a room in the house for the twins.

An elderly woman, a relative of the twin babies, who spoke on behalf of the family expressed delight and thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 50,000 likes and 5000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians thank the twin brothers

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have praised the brothers for their kind act.

Samira Zakari commented:

"I donated to the twins that lost their mum..I used it as a point of contact and today I’ve what I prayed for..Masha Allah my wait is over."

Kooko Maud replied:

"Who is cutting onions. God bless you guys, you will live long."

Richwife reacted:

"You people erh, ur blessings can't be measured."

