A young man who resembles Kwame Nkrumah made a public appearance during the Memorial Day holiday

He revealed that he hails from the Western region, just like Ghana's first president

Netizens who saw the video agreed that the young man resembles Kwame Nkrumah

A young man has shot to instant fame due to his striking resemblance with Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Kwadwo Afful made the headlines on Memorial Day as he visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum.

Lookalike of Kwame Nkrumah pops up Photo credit: @Adom TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Spotted wearing a white top and Kente cloth, the young man, in an interview with Adom News as sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, explained that his receding hairline was a result of going bald and not purposely made as an attention-seeking move.

He also explained that one striking similarity he shares with Dr Kwame Nkrumah is that they both hail from the Western Region, adding that he visited the Mausoleum to pay his respect to one of Ghana's founders.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3,000 likes and 130 comments.

Watch the video

Social media users who saw the video expressed astonishment as to how the young man has a striking resemblance to Ghana's first president.

Afyapounds stated

this is not Osagyefo but rather Ogyegyefo)

Jo_da stated:

It was bros big day so he had to pull up

kING indicated:

Laslas Kwame Nkrumah don show up

Remy 444 reacted:

The lookalike job reach Nkrumah en top

tracyoteng8 wrote:

Ghana my motherlandI love my country seeeoo people Dey do demonstration some Dey claim look alike

Amavicky added:

Kyeres3 menhu de3 menka mpo

Entry prices at Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has announced new fees for all categories of visitors to the museum, with adults having to pay GH¢25.

Foreigners will be charged GH¢100 for entry into the park, whereas all children will have to pay a fee of GH¢5 before entering the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢5 for entry, while tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians will pay GH¢60.

Source: YEN.com.gh