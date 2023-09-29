Jacqueline Banahene is a Ghanaian who has been in Norway for about two years on an international student visa

She was compelled to leave for Norway because she did not have a job in Ghana for seven years after completing tertiary school

She said she was unemployed because her potential bosses wanted sexual favours before employing her in Ghana

A Ghanaian woman living in Norway has narrated her ordeal with male bosses in Ghana who asked her for sexual favours before giving her a job.

Jacqueline Banahene said she completed her tertiary education in 2014 and could not get a job afterward.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jacqueline said she married right after her national service and relocated from Accra to Kumasi.

She narrated that her search for a job in the Ashanti Regional capital proved futile since most potential employers asked for sexual favours.

"When I completed my university education, I did not get a job. The ones I got the bosses wanted to have affairs with me before they employed me. Someone told me if I don't give in, I will suffer in getting a job because most of the girls are allowing the bosses to have affairs with them. I stayed home for seven years without a job."

Jacqueline said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the house, which was stressful considering the economic situation at the time.

She reached out to a friend who helped her travel to Norway to study for her Master's degree and also get to stay.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian woman who moved to Canada said she did not have a job in Ghana because most of her bosses wanted to have affairs with her.

After relocating to Canada, Joyce Boateng said she got a job less than a month after arriving there, and no boss is making advances toward her.

She said even though the job in Canada is demanding, she is happy to be employed with no disturbances from her bosses.

Famous Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand said she quit football because coaches wanted to have an affair with her

In a related story, a dance crew member at Dance With Purpose Academy said that she stopped playing football because her coaches were always asking her for sexual favours.

The famous dancer, once a percher, said she played for a Nigerian football league team and Anlo Ladies in the Volta Region of Ghana.

