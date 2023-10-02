A video of a young lady in the US revealing her desire to date a Ghanaian man has gone viral

The lady said the lucky man should be living in the United States and be financially stable

She was also specific that the man should either be an entrepreneur or be working for a technology company

A beautiful Jamaican lady living in the United States has opened up on her intent to start a love relationship with a Ghanaian man.

Taking to TikTok to show her seriousness, the young lady revealed via the captions of the video some characteristics her prospective Ghanaian partner must have in order to be considered.

Top of the list was that the lucky man should be above 35 years old and living in the US.

Also, her prospective partner should be above 6 feet, either working as an entrepreneur or for a technology company.

She concluded by adding that one major thing she would look out for is that the man should have nice teeth.

When writing the report, the 18-second video, which was captioned "Attention Ghanaian men", had gathered over 200 likes and 2000 views.

Ivorian lady on plans to date a Ghanaian man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young lady sent social media into a frenzy as she revealed that she only wanted to date a man from Ghana and no other country.

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that she adores Ghanaian men and desires to make one her husband.

"I know my husband is from Ghana; I don't know where this phase began; I have even started learning twi," she said passionately.

Lady reveals how much a guy must budget for a date.

In related news, another young lady grabbed headlines as she opened up on the amount any man who plans to take her out on a date must budget for.

The pretty dark-skinned lady, in answer to how much a guy must have on him to take her out on a date, said GH₵2000 and above would be enough.

The lady said the budget of GH₵2000 is because of the type of place she will insist the guy takes her to, coupled with the things they will buy."

