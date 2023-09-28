Freezy Macbones, in a heartwarming video he shared on his Instagram page, took his adorable daughter on tour to different tourist sites across Ghana

The boxer, who has not seen his daughter in years, took the little girl to sites like the Kintampo Waterfalls, Boabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary and other exciting places

In the video, the father and daughter duo could be seen sipping coconuts together, swimming at waterfalls and walking on wobbly canopy walkways

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones took to his Instagram page to share a touching video of his recent adventure across different landscapes in Ghana with his beloved daughter.

Ghanaian Boxer Freezy Macbones and his daughter Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

The emotional moment was one of their first few meetings in several years, which saw the father-daughter duo exploring some of Ghana's most captivating tourist destinations.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the boxer and his adorable daughter embarking on a tour of Ghana's natural wonders. Among the awe-inspiring sites they visited were the Kintampo Waterfalls, where they happily bathed in the water. They visited other places where they bought and sipped coconut.

Their adventure continued with a visit to the Boabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary, where Freezy's daughter could be seen feeding monkeys bananas. They also visited a canopy walkway where they also had loads of fun. Freezy said he took time out of his day to spend time with his daughter.

Freezy Macnbones and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

alexis.watts.16 said:

Creating memories is priceless

donkorfuseni said:

It was great to have you back home brother ❤️go conquer the world we love you.

truesensation reacted:

More Blessings to you and the family brother ❤️❤️

kingaroundhere_ commented:

@freezy_macbones_official_ chale wo gye wani err

Freezy Macbones teaches daughter how to swim

In a similar story, in a video, Freezy Macbones and his little girl went for a swim, with Freezy turning into her personal tutor and teaching her how to swim.

Freezy carried the little one by the underside while she wadded and learned how to use her arms at the surface of the water.

