A young man is trending after a video of him working at a construction site hit the internet

The video showed his friend laughing at him, expressing disbelief that a university graduate would resort to construction work

Many people who saw the video encouraged the young man not to give up on his hustle

A video of a young Ghanaian man's reaction after seeing his friend doing construction work has gone viral.

In a video, the young man filmed his friend busily working at a constriction site, where revealed that he was a graduate who had recently completed his National Service.

Ghanaian man doing construction work Photo credit:@nursenanasikabitcoin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young man, who was left in disbelief seeing a university graduate doing construction work in order to feed, burst out in laughter.

He said the unemployment situation in the country had forced many people, including his friend, to take up jobs that they would ordinarily would not do.

The 15-second video was captioned:

"Life after NSS, is concrete work, Ghana hard".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 400 likes and comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video urged the man not to be discouraged by the work he was doing.

Elliott Haynes indicated:

Charley we did more than this oo but never give up brother

Kwaku Moni reacted:

Some country we happen to come from

@Prince commented:

I was thinking WHAT'S NEXT AFTER NSS hmmmm

Axel reacted:

At least, you people have things to do, hmmm

Lady flaunts mason lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fine Ghanaian lady earned the admiration of many netizens online after she took to TikTok to flaunt her handsome boyfriend, who works as a mason.

The viral TikTok video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows the moment a young man was filmed plastering a house as his pretty girlfriend filmed the act.

As he worked, the lady remarked that she was proud of the work her boyfriend does for a living and happy to have him as her partner.

He then drew the attention of his guy to some negative comments by people who were trying to cause them to split.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh