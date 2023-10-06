Belinda Ofosu Asamoah is a Ghanaian lady studying for a Masters degree in the Netherlands and hopes to complete in 2024

She said she does not intend to return to Ghana but will only do so if an employer or company offers her GH¢20,000 as a monthly salary

The international student said even though she is schooling, she makes her monthly salary in Ghana just by working two shifts abroad

A young Ghanaian lady living in the Netherlands said she would only return to Ghana if a company paid her GH¢20,000.

Belinda Ofosu Asamoah said she struggled to get a job in Ghana; she would only return under one condition when she is done studying in the Netherlands.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Belinda said she is studying Development Studies. She will complete her education in 2024.

However, she will only return to Ghana if she finds a job paying her at least GH¢20,000 monthly.

“If I get a job that will give me GH¢20,000 as my monthly salary, I will come back to Ghana.”

Ghanaian lady recounts her 'sex for jobs' experiences

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian woman, Joyce Boateng, who moved to Canada, shared how her bosses in Ghana asked for sexual affairs from her.

She said she was unemployed for a long time in Ghana because she failed to give in but got a job less than a month after arriving in Canada.

She said even though the job is not easy, no boss or even colleague has made any sexual advances towards her.

Man in Canada reveals plans to return to Ghana

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian living in Canada said he intends to resettle in Ghana in 2024.

Kweku explained in a YouTube interview that he would return home because he planned to come back after his studies.

He added he also wants to help build the country with the knowledge he has gained through his studies.

"I did not travel to stay abroad forever. I came to learn," Kweku told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

