Who are the richest scammers in Ghana? A list of the top 10

Internet scamming is one of the drawbacks of the online revolution. Many people have lost money due to dodgy web agreements and schemes that saw them reluctantly or readily authorise money transactions. Most West African countries are recognised for producing some of the world's finest con artists. In Ghana, these con artists live extravagantly and flaunt their fortune on social media. So, who exactly are they? Discover the richest scammers in Ghana.

What are Ghana scammers called? They are known as the Sakawa boys. Sakawa is a Ghanaian term for criminal operations which blends modern Internet-based fraud with African conventional rituals. The trend has spawned an impacting subculture in music, fashion (clothing brands) and cinema.

Who are the richest scammers in Ghana?

Many scammers in Ghana are not afraid to flaunt their riches on social media. These people have caused untold misery to their victims but continue to roam around. Discover some of the alleged richest scammers in Ghana below.

1. Joey Gucci

Joey Gucci (Joey McLaren) is a Ghanaian businessman and rich kid believed to be in the scamming business. According to LinkedIn, Joey is the CEO of Silhouette Advertising LTD, an advertising agency. In addition, he owns properties across Ghana and high-end cars and real estate.

But in 2016, Joey was arrested in East Legon on fraud-related charges. According to Ghana Celebrities, the entrepreneur was arrested on allegedly fraud charges and was visited by fellow 'game boys' while in jail.

2. Criss Waddle

Criss is a Ghanaian businessman and recording artist. His real name is Kweku Addai, born on 2 December 1994 in Tema, Ghana. His record label, AMG Business, has produced some of Ghana's top names like Medikal.

Before all the money and fame, Criss Waddle was a plumber in his home town. Then, he reportedly went abroad and signed up to be a musician.

Currently, Criss is among the wealthiest influencers under 30 in Ghana. As a result, critics have questioned his source of wealth. In addition, he has been accused of being a scammer by his former associate and friend Showboy but has denied the accusations.

3. Medikal

Medikal, also known as Samuel Adu Frimpong, is a Ghanaian hip-hop musician and entertainer. He was born in Sowutuom, Accra, on 5 April 1994. Medikal earned his alias because he enjoyed rapping about doctors, surgeons, medical practitioners, and hospitals in general.

Even though he has a reputable career as a musician, his involvement with AMG Business owner Criss Waddle has raised suspicion about his source of wealth. According to Ghgossip, Showboy, a former member of AMG, revealed that Medikal funded his career through Sakawa money.

4. Nana Wan

Nana Wan, real name Nana Kwame Wiafe, is a Ghanaian businessman who is the CEO of the Waife Group and the president of 2Hype music. Nana was born on 10 July 1984 and is 38 years old in 2022.

According to Y FM Ghana, an alleged imposter went on radio in 2016 claiming that Nana was a Sakawa and that he had sacrificed many people, including children. However, in a twist of events, the real Nana Wan responded, claiming that it wasn't him that did the confession.

5. Nhyiraba Kojo

Hiplife musician Rashid Joseph, popularly known as Nhyiraba Kojo, is one of the well-known musicians accused of participating in Sakawa. He is half Nigerian and half Ghanaian.

According to Adom Online, Nhyiraba Kojo had his contribution rejected by a fellow veteran Ghanaian rapper EX-Doe. EX-Doe explained that he could not accept Sakawa money. However, in response to the allegation, Nhyiraba dismissed the accusation saying that he practised legal business.

6. Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny is a hip-life rapper and influencer. In 2007, he released Y3kor Browse, a song about the scamming trade. According to Peace Fm Online, the star revealed that he used to withdraw huge amounts of money from Western Union but claimed that the funds were from his mom and pen pals, not from scamming people.

7. Mawuli Young-god

Mawuli Younggod, born Kayso Kelvin Mawuli, is a Ghanaian musician and influencer. He has been active in the music field for a long time and has remained consistent over the years. Mawuli is best known for featuring fellow AMG artists Medikal, FlyBoy, and Kelvyn Boy on songs glorifying get-rich schemes and women.

Despite not being a big name internationally, the star still manages to live a high life, raising suspicion about his source of wealth. In addition, according to Vim Buzz, the star was arrested recently on fraud-related allegaions.

8. Kevin Fianko

Kevin is a wealthy Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur who resides in the United States. He is a member of the AMG outfit and has been mentioned as among the top Sakawa members in Ghana. According to Gossips24, former AMG member Showboy mentioned Kevin as one of Ghana's top scammers.

9. Jibril Baron Cash

Jibril is currently one of Ghana's wealthiest young men. He is the CEO of JBC 1 Group of Companies Ltd, an Accra-based real estate firm. Jibril leads a lavish lifestyle, and according to Ghpage, the entrepreneur is allegedly among Ghana's Sakawa Boys.

10. Ibrah One

Ibrah One is among the rich kids of Ghana. However, sceptics discussed his wealth source after he was arrested in 2018 on fraud-related charges. According to Ghana Web, the businessman was arrested on 18 April 2018 by Ghana police and Interpol agents in connection to a money laundering case in the United States.

Does Ghana have a lot of scammers?

Unfortunately, yes. According to the BBC, the country has witnessed increased cases of internet scamming. In addition, many young people are lured into cybercrime due to poverty and the pressure of witnessing friends succeeding in the vice.

Who is the richest person in Ghana in 2021?

According to Calcified, Ernesto Taricone is the richest person in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. Ernesto Taricone is the founder of Trasacco Group, a corporation specialising in agriculture, building, mining, design, and real estate development.

Frequently asked questions

What are Ghana scammers called? They are known as Sakawa, a Ghanaian term for criminal operations which blends modern internet-based fraud with African black magic rituals. Who is the best scammer in the world? The FBI considers Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, to be one of the world's most prominent scammers. According to the BBC, he faces up to 20 years in prison in the United States after pleading guilty to money laundering charges. Is Ghana a scamming country? Unfortunately, yes. Many youths in Ghana have involved themselves in the online scamming trade as it is a lucrative hustle. Can a scammer video call? Yes, they can. Fraudsters can make fake calls with software such as deep fakes, ManyCam, and OBS (Open Broadcast Software). However, fortunately, messaging apps like WhatsApp regularly update their security software to tackle such attempts. Does Ghana have a lot of scammers? Unfortunately, yes. Many young people are lured into cybercrime due to peer pressure, poverty and the money involved in the vice. Who is the best scammer in Ghana? There have not been any official indictments, but various names have popped up. Socialites and musicians like Medikal, Nan Wan and Criss Waddle have been mentioned on various occasions. Who is the richest man in Ghana in 2022? Trasacco Group owner Ernesto Taricone is the richest person in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. He is closely followed by Sir Sam E. Jonah (net worth of $1.2 billion) and Nabil Edmond Moukarzel (net worth of $900 million).

The richest scammers in Ghana lead extravagant lives and boast about their wealth on social media. The practice, known as Sakawa in Ghana, refers to cyber fraud utilising traditional African black magic. As a result, some young people in Ghana continue to engage in scamming despite the hazards associated with the trade.

