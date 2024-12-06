Kossi Akplah is a Ghanaian living in the United States of America who wished to come vote in the December general elections but cannot

In order to still make his impact felt, the young Ghanaian has offered to pay transportation fare for some people who will be travelling to vote

When he made this known on social media, several netizens thronged to the comment section to commend him for his thoughtfulness

A young Ghanaian man, Kossi Akplah, is offering transportation to some voters who will have to travel to various places to cast their votes during the general elections on December 7, 2024.

Kossi Akplah explained that he had been saving to come to Ghana and vote during the elections. However, he was unable to make it.

Kossi Akplah, A Ghanaian in the US, gives transportation fare to Ghanaian voters who can't afford it. Photo credit: Kossi Akplah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Kossi Akplah said that he would give the money to those who need to travel to exercise their franchise because he can't make it.

“Guys, I cannot come down to vote this Saturday. However, I have been saving for this purpose and now have a few thousand cedis saved to help support folks who would have to travel to vote but cannot afford to because of how difficult life has been under this Bawumia/Nana government. This also shows you how strongly I believe this government needs to be booted out.”

His only criteria for giving the money is that people follow a link he shared and fill out a form. He said it was on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

Netizens commend Ghanaian for giving money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Kossi Akplah's post. Read them below:

Katiha Kye said:

“Send me some but just so you know, I'm a Sissala Royal: Your black pot has got nothing on me.”

Richmond Edem Srem-Sai wrote:

“Chief I have a few comrades who would need it to go vote in Volta. I have about 5 pending. Been able to sort a few myself. But if you’d support so I could get them to go as well.”

Jeremiah Buabeng said:

“Tweaaa. If you had proper juju like you no take do Nana Addo for what he has done to this country?”

Paa Kwesi wrote:

“Massa! I no go travel go anywhere. Just send me MoMo before the Akyem and Akuapem gods strike you down!”

Isaac Donkor Serbeh said:

“Those of us who'll be voting for Cheddar no, can we fill the forms too? Asking for myself and 99 others 🙏🏾🗳.”

Bii Bi wrote:

“God bless you 🙏.”

Ebenezer Ace Kojo Sarfsch asked:

“Does it cover Jakpanians who want to go home and vote?”

Akufo-Addo mocks NDC at NPP final rally

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported President Akufo-Addo teased the NDC at NPP's final rally at the University of Ghana stadium.

While addressing NPP supporters, the President taunted the NDC and urged Ghanaians to reject them.

The President explained to the people why voting for the opposition party would be a mistake.

