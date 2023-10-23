Fotocopy celebrated his 10th birthday with the less privileged ones in society

He dined with them after serving them kenkey, fish, pepper for lunch and water and drinks for snacks

Many people hailed him and encouraged him to do more

Young Ghanaian rapper, Fotocopy, as part of celebrating his 10th birthday, took to the street to feed underprivileged persons.

Footocopy feeds the needy to celebrate his 10th birthday

The exercise occurred on October 22, 2023, on principal streets in the country as part of Fotocopy's ten-year birthday celebrations.

Sharing a few words in the post's caption, the Our Time crooner noted that he wanted to dine with the kayaye traders and their children. He said that it was a lovely moment.

"I took to the street to dine with some of the “Kayayes” as part of my birthday celebration this year. It was a lovely moment #ourtime," he wrote on Instagram.

With the guidance of his father, Fotocopy served hot kenkey, fish and pepper to the traders and their kids. He later on served them drinks and water.

Ghanaians react to the video of Fotocopy serving local meals to persons on the street.

People applauded Fotocopy for the kind gesture and encouraged him to hold more such events.

Others also admired his father's support as they witnessed how he guided him at the event.

There were also people who shared diverse opinions. Below are some of the reactions:

billzeth said:

When you have a supportive father

owusuwerekoobed said:

10year old boy, and he was disrespecting Kuami Eugene

macbrightampofo said:

In fact you are trying so hard for your son

gaiseyeliz900 said:

God bless your good works Foto Copy

lokkisenyo said:

Allow this boy to be in school ..I have never heard his music before but the hype and the pressure at his age is too much.

mercedescudjoe said:

Father looks too aggressive, they're giving it to the needy smile to them. Last if you do it without the camera, they'll be happier.

manimandela said:

Y3 startii w) ha

fran_cisssssssss said:

By force celebrity paaaa nie

Fotocopy begs for a feature with Burna Boy and Davido

YEN.com.gh reported that Fotocopy pleaded with Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Davido for a feature on a song.

In an interview on Despite Media's Okay FM, he revealed that featuring these two artistes will push him onto the international music scene.

Many people used social media to encourage him to aim higher in his rapping career.

