Kwadwo Sheldon, a sensational Ghanaian content creator has taken to social media to announce that a university student he supported financially graduated with a first-class

His post also revealed that every semester, he picks five needy but brilliant students and pays their fees

Many who saw what Kwadwo Sheldon did applauded him for the act of kindness towards strangers

Well-known Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, legally known as Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo has recently shared an exciting news on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Facebook page, Sheldon shared that one of the university students he usually supports with their semester fee successfully graduated with a first-class degree.

Sheldon posing for the camera Photo credit: kwadwosheldon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"So every semester I pick 5 needy tertiary students and pay off their semester fees for them.. today i received a message from one of them.. She graduated with First Class! God is the greatest!", the post read.

Many who saw the post seemed very proud of the young YouTuber.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 1,500 reactions with more than 100 comments and 25 shares.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Adrian Baiden Danyie commented:

God bless you bro....some are using their money to do students slaying but you did otherwise... Keep it up

Fabian Japheth replied:

I love this, we don't have much but we are doing a lot at the back scene.. You have a big heart bro.. I tell you what I do too, hmmm.. We will get there...

From Bra Takyi:s

Now you can wear berk until your last breath, if this’s what you use your hard earned money for. God bless you!!!

Robert Gabah wrote:

With this, how can you lack?. God continue to bless you

Fredrick Paa Kwesi Nketsiah commented:

Honestly, I'm humbled by your gesture

From Kwadwo Zacky:

The head is big for a reason. Thanks for putting smiles on the faces of others

