A group is travelling from Cologne in Germany to Ghana solely by car.

The group on the Cologne2Ghana trip is travelling with a convoy of seven vehicles and has already passed through some African countries.

A Ghanaian activist, Gideon Awuah Wiredu, with the First Rate Charity Foundation, is also part of the trip and has been chronicling the journey on his TikTok page.

They have already gone through countries like Guinea and Senegal to Ghana.

A team of five non-professional Ghanaian cyclists is cycling 1300 kilometres from Accra to Tamale and back to raise funds for mental health awareness

Their journey was inspired by the tragic death of a mentally challenged woman whom they found too late to help

Led by Michael Amankwa, they aim to change mindsets in Ghana and Africa while emphasising the pursuit of happiness and a can-do spirit to tackle challenges

In another story, the remarkable journey of a daring group of Ghanaians who cycled from Tema to Saltpond, spanning 159 kilometres, has left many in awe.

As they pedalled to the Central Region, netizens who witnessed their journey couldn't help but congratulate the group on their successful and awe-inspiring adventure.

Meanwhile, to celebrate his 28th birthday, Creator Mind, a young Ghanaian, chose a unique adventure: a bicycle journey from Oyarifa to Adom Falls.

Remarkably, the distance he covered exceeded that of the famous Accra-Tema Motorway by four kilometres. This challenging endeavour earned Creator Mind a wealth of praise and admiration on social media.

