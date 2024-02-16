Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana has marked his birthday with candid photos that included a youthful portrait

He added a heartfelt message of gratitude to the ''Almighty God for another trip around the sun''

Fans who saw his sincere message and pictures poured out kind words to celebrate the media star

Media star Abeiku Santana, privately known as Gilbert Aggrey, gave fans and followers a glimpse of his past with a throwback picture to celebrate his birthday.

The Ghanaian media figure posted multiple frames, including the throwback photo, to mark the significant milestone on Friday, February 16.

Abeiku Santana drops throwback photo with candid message to mark his birthday. Photo credit: abeikusantana.

Abeiku Santana's sincere message

The throwback picture highlighted his youthful hue, while the other photographs captured his present look and growth. The included a candid message of gratitude.

''Grateful to The Almighty God for another trip around the sun! Thank you to everyone who has filled my journey with love, support, and unforgettable memories,'' he captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Folks wish Abeiku Santana well

Fans reached out to celebrate the new age of the Okay FM presenter.

Abeiku Santana bags 2nd master's degree

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Abeiku Santana earned his second master's in marketing strategy from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The commencement day was held on the university's campus. Abeiku Santana, who has diverse expertise in media, public relations, and marketing, decided to further his studies in marketing strategy at UGBS.

