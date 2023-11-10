A video of Jordan Ayew granting an interview where he opened up on some personal things has gone viral

He revealed in the video that his mother and aunties complain that he doesn't smile often

The player added that he was working to improve upon that aspect of his life

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has conceded that he is the kind of person who hardly smiles.

A TikTok video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment when the Crystal Palace forward was asked why he often keeps a straight face.

Jordan, who was taken aback by the question and began to act shy at that point, explained that people often expect him to be smiling when he is on the field, but for him, his attention and concentration remain on the game.

"Obviously, I am on the pitch, and I can not really smile when I am on the pitch because I am working.

Recognising that might be his shortfall, the 32-year-old said he is working to improve on that aspect of him.

He even confessed that his mother and aunties often complain and have urged him to smile and keep a cheerful face.

The player also clarified that the fact that he often keeps a straight face does not mean he is not a happy person.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment sections of praised Jordan Ayew for his football skills and his looks

Jordan gets emotional as he hugs wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew sparked reactions on social media during the World Cup after a video of him walking into the stands to hug his wife after the Ghana vs South Korea match went viral.

Jordan was close to tears as he held on tightly to his pretty wife.

The video touched the hearts of many fans as they felt bad for Ayew.

