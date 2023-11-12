A man who drives a Ghanaian registered vehicle in the US has been commended by his country men and women

A video showed the moment he paused on his journey to interact with some Ghanaians he came in contact with at New York

The man revealed that he was embarking on a road trip from US to Canada

An adventurous member of the Wanderlust Ghana club who is receiving attention everywhere he goes in the US has been applauded by Ghanaians in that country.

The middle-aged-man known as @twosparetires on TikTok is on a mission to drive a Ghanaian registered vehicle from the US to Canada.

Accra To London G-Wagon sets off for Canada Photo credit: @twosparetires/TikTok

He shared a video of the warm reception he received from some Ghanaians he bumped into apparently after he paused his journey buy food from Papaye in Bronz, New York.

The video showed how the group were eager to take pictures with him and his Ghanaian registered Mercedes G-Wagon.

As a show of appreciation, he commended them for the warm reception and also expressed hope that they would join him on his next road trip.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 500 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend him

Many people who reacted the video commended the man for using his trip to promote Ghana.

Cypher indicated:

Mercedes needs to reward u big time to be honest

Michael Boateng

I can't wait for you to come to Canada Toronto

Josh_2gk1 stated:

BENZ for Give you award oo

KOFORIDUA FOR HON KEN stated:

We are planing to do it with our friends

Lion wrote:

We will be waiting for you in Canada

GREAT-LAND-USA added:

My breather I am so proud of you whenever you decide I like to follow you to Alaska. I’ll send you a message.

Wanderlust Ghana announces road trip

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana has announced its decision to hit the road again.

The road trip purposely meant to explore parts of the country will start on November 16 to November 20.

The travel club urged interested persons who wish to join the trip to reach out and make the necessary arrangement.

