A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate her win after beating Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a type of blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system

The lady with the Instagram handle @elsie_igb said she was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2020 but she beat it in 2021

According to her, it all started with a swollen lymph node in her neck in 2016 when she was in junior high school

A beautiful lady with the Instagram handle @elsie_igb has taken to the social media platform to celebrate beating cancer.

How it all started

The young lady said she started experiencing the first symptoms of a blood cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016 when she was in junior high school.

The young lady came out victorious after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Photo credit: @elsie_igb

According to her, it all started with a swollen lymph node in her neck and persistent physical fatigue quickly followed.

In her words:

"After numerous visits to multiple doctors, I was left without a real explanation or solution. Instead, I was reassured that I was “young and healthy” and encouraged to get more sleep and take more vitamins."

She said after four years, her immune system and physical condition continued to worsen.

In 2020, she underwent an open biopsy which confirmed she had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The battle

@elsie_igb wouldn't allow cancer to see the end of her and she fought till she gave the disease a bloody nose.

According to her, after eight months, three surgeries, four cycles of chemotherapy, and three rounds of radiation, she beat cancer.

Expressing gratitude

The young lady expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the journey and coming out victorious.

In her words:

"This journey was definitely crazy, to say the least, but I thank God that I made it through. Now, I want to take the time to tell my story in hopes that it will educate and help others."

Many celebrate with her

@iamlanross said:

"Such an amazing journey and congrats on being cancer free. I’m in the middle of my battle with Breast cancer right now. Looking forward to being cancer free myself!!"

@charisjoybeautyfit wrote:

"To God be the glory, congratulations."

@bigchefbowie commented:

"God bless you Queen."

@agbekeluxury wrote:

"Congratulations."

@emily.sandusky said:

"YESSSS!!! Congratulations!!! Best news ever!!!"

6-year-old boy beats cancer

YEN.com.gh previously reported a heart-warming moment when a class gives a boy a standing ovation after beating cancer.

The six-year-old boy, John Oliver Zippay, who hails from Ohio in the US, was surprised by his classmates on his first day back to school after finishing his final round of chemotherapy.

His classmates gave Zippay a standing ovation after he beat leukaemia. According to CNN, Zippay was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2016.

However, on 27 December, the little fighter underwent his last chemotherapy session and his class celebrated the achievement.

