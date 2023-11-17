Global site navigation

Video Of Ghanaian Girl Playing Aviator During Worship Session In Church Trends
by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A video of a young Ghanaian girl playing Aviator in church has gone viral on social media
  • The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the girl playing the game at a time when the church was having a worship session
  • Many people who reacted to the video were stunned by the actions of the girl

A Ghanaian girl has got social media buzzing after she was recorded playing, popular betting game, Aviator in church.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @solomongh8, showed the girl busy playing the game on her phone at a time when a worship session was ongoing at the church.

Photo of Ghanaian girl
Ghanaian girl plays Aviator in church Photo credit: @solomongh8/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Her phone screen showed that she tried cashing out her earnings at a point but failed.

Not even the prying eyes of the camera or the melodious gospel tunes could sway her attention from the game and get her to concentrate on what was happening at the church.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned by her actions

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the young girl's decision to play Aviator in church.

Abhena Slime stated:

God Wil trow away her prayers like aviator

Wale BS wrote:

hwɛ she dey give Adwoa and kojo money to aviator

StarBoy indicated:

I'm sad because she couldn't cash out on time so she wiped her face with disappointment

user4845879929532

Aviator no dey respect kwraa, God ein money too Aviator chop am

Mugeez stated:

Getting broken heart in church

Ritchie added:

No matter how fast your fingers are you can’t beat aviator ..when it flew away forget

Mr.Airdem commented:

I won't date this girl

Old woman plays Aviator in trotro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly woman was captured in a commercial vehicle busily playing the popular sports betting game, Aviator.

The TikTok video had the unidentified woman in funeral attire sitting in a trotro with her eyes fully fixated on her phone screen.

The display on her phone revealed that she had lost money after betting.

