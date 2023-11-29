Naana Donkor Arthur has reacted to a recent interview the former househelp of Kuami Eugene has granted

In a video, she explained that the utterances by Mary in relation to her time as househelp for Kuami Eugene could affect her

Many people who watche the video agreeed with her on the statement on the issue

Ghanaian media personality based in the US, Naana Donkor Arthur has waded into the much-talked about issue involving Kuami Eugene and his disgruntled former house help, Mary.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Naana in reacting to news that Mary was on a GH¢400 salary prior to her dismissal by Kuami Eugene expressed astonishment over the decision by the young lady to grant an interview trying to talk about her time in the house of the Monica hitmaker.

She expressed concern that due to the utterances Mary has made about her former employer, she may have difficulty landing another job.

"What you are doing at the moment, it will be difficult for another person to employ you as a househelp. Now people will be afraid to employ you because of the fear of you granting interviews if something happens."

At the time of writing the report, the video made by Naana Donkor Arthur had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments

Ghanaians agree Naana Donkor Arthur

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with Naana regarding her viewpoints on the issue.

Obaapa Anat stated:

She shouldn’t have come out so quick to do interview like that. She should have consider the good side living with him

Gladys Miezah indicated:

When I heard the news I was Soo disappointed in Mary to the extend I started playing maa Gladys song. Nipa bi y3 cobra ampa. Eeeih Mary fear human. Apart from Tracey boakye and Kuame Eugene no star has ever hyped their house help like this.

Akosua Sekyi commented:

Mama is true, I was staying with some woman at Tema com.5, she was paying me 150.00. In my room when u on the fan she will come and off it, no TV and when u are going to the makert u will use own money as transportation.

Househelp of Kuami Eugene scolded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has scolded the former househelp of Kuami Eugene.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man remarked that Mary should have used her salary as savings because she lived in the musician's house and enjoyed a lot of things for free.

