Ghanaian blogger @sikaofficial shared a video depicting the devastating aftermath of a storm that destroyed an exquisite outdoor wedding and reception setup

The footage revealed the event team's determined efforts to salvage the expensive-looking decor amid the tempest

The online post has sparked widespread reactions, with viewers expressing empathy for the couple and admiration for the team's resilience in the face of unforeseen natural challenges

Ghanaian blogger @sikaofficial has ignited a flurry of online reactions with a video showcasing the heartbreaking aftermath of a storm that ravaged a stunning outdoor wedding and reception setup.

The visually captivating decor, exuding an air of opulence and luxury, was tragically dismantled by the unrelenting forces of nature.

The video captured the dedicated efforts of the event team as they valiantly attempted to salvage the ravaged decorations amid the tempest.

Wedding setup totally destroyed by rain Photo credit: sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

The scene depicted a stark contrast between the previously enchanting setup and the chaos wrought by the storm, leaving viewers both empathetic and astonished.

The online post by @sikaofficial has since become a focal point for discussions, drawing a multitude of reactions from social media users.

Many Ghanaians react to the video of the wedding setup getting destroyed

Netizens are sharing their sympathies for the couple and the team behind the meticulously arranged event, expressing their sorrow over the unexpected turn of events.

@kushpaq2 added:

The exs of the couple no gree for them so them come together to send wind to destroy it so say we go talk say na God we run am

@DonAmplified commented:

When ur instinct tell you not to waste money on unnecessary things like a weeding use that money for something else you didn’t listen .

@Realgoldfish_ indicated:

Charlie how do you guys know it’s a sign that the marriage won’t work ?? People had perfect wedding reception and end up divorcing each other in a short while….free your mind of these superstitions…

Watch the video below:

Accra shines bright with spectacular Christmas decorations as YEN.com.gh captures the festive magic

Meanwhile, as the Christmas season approaches, Accra joins in the celebration, and YEN.com.gh has shared a captivating video showcasing the city adorned with stunning Christmas decorations.

The footage highlights the enchanting display of bright and colourful lights embellishing numerous buildings and trees throughout the city, leaving many netizens in awe, as evidenced by their astonished comments on the post.

Ghanaian lady causes a stir online with her alluring presence at a wedding reception

In another story, a video circulating on TikTok has sparked conversations as a Ghanaian lady, adorned in a stunning outfit, smiled radiantly at a wedding reception.

The curvaceous woman's appearance drew admiration from netizens, who were quick to express their awe, with many noting her well-endowed figure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh