Ghanaian influencer Nana Tea recently shared the heartening news of his matchmaking triumph as his friend Adu tied the knot with Grace, the daughter of Nana Tea's former landlady.

Nana Tea, exuberant about his role as a "betweener," reminisced about the beginnings of the love story that unfolded over the course of nine years.

Nana Tea, in a social media post, expressed the initial trepidation he felt when his friend expressed interest in Grace back in 2014, stating,

"My heart 'cut.' What if he mistakenly breaks her heart, what will my landlady do to me? They will throw me out or increase my light, water, or even the rent?"

Despite these concerns, Nana Tea took the plunge, connecting the two individuals and setting the stage for a love story that would endure time and trials.

The influencer, reflecting on the couple's journey, remarked,

"Today, I'm happy to share their humble beginning and beautiful love story. I'm glad to have connected them, and by the grace of God, it has worked out. Betweener job dey sweet rough."

Nana Tea concluded his post by extending heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds and humorously noting, "You both took my color."

