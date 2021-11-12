Unbelievable scenes played out at a church recently as a congregation got treated to some bizarre praise dancing

Footage capturing the moment the pastor flings a pillow across and striking a congregant has gone viral online

Social media users questioned the pastor's unwarranted actions but reacted hilariously to the clip

A crazy video is doing the rounds online, and no one would believe such scenes are possible except if they saw it for themselves.

The clip, shared by @lolaloveway28, shows the congregation of an unknown church fully immersed in bizarre spiritual dances during the sermon.

Video of Flying Pillow Missing Man's Head at a Church Goes Viral: 'Them Spirits Wrong'. Image: @lolaloveway28.

Source: UGC

The caption read:

"Wow, pastor tripping."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from one person gyrating uncontrollably from a group of dancers performing, the pastor is seen standing passively at the pulpit before the most bizarre moment of the video unfolds.

The pastor takes hold of a pillow before walloping it a few rows back and striking one of the congregants squarely in the chest.

Flung pillow mows down target

Fortunately, the pillow only startled the unsuspecting woman and the few others around her, who appeared bemused by the strange occurrence.

One man sitting a row in front of the woman had come within seconds of getting his head knocked back but was alert enough to duck out of the way just as it whizzed past.

The video garnered close to a whopping 10 million views as TikTok users had a hilarious response to the event, instigating a torrent of laughter across the platform.

Netizens bemused beyond their wits

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the amused reactions from the stunned users below.

@INTERNETFUNNY wrote:

"Pastor tryna try out for the NFL combine in the middle of service."

@DION said:

"A LOT to unpack. First of all, what spirit make you Wu-tang pls tell me."

@Jerome Blackson added:

"Church is a place you can literally go crazy and nobody says a damn thing except: 'they got the spirit'."

@Nique offered:

"That is not a praise dance. They are doing the WU-TANG."

@chris62406 observed:

"That man dodged that pillow tho."

@Yoshicka Calhoun mentioned:

"Them spirits WRONG."

"Go to church": SA imagines a world without social media following FB outage

In the wake of the social media outage experienced all over the world early in October, YEN.com.gh asked South Africans to share their options should it happen permanently.

Scores of locals preferred to go to church while others argued that the mobile phones they use could not shut down and they could still access the social networking sites.

YEN.com.gh posted a short quiz on Facebook, asking the readers what they would do if Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram could crash permanently.

The question poll read:

"What would you do if all social media platforms shut down permanently?"

Source: Yen Ghana