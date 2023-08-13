TikToker Osanju's mother, Amonu, has triggered laughter online after making a bold request to her son

The mother asked her son to buy a new phone for her and she requested for 'annual phone' instead of an Android phone

The wrong pronunciation from Osanju's mother got many followers of the TikToker bursting into laughter

Ghanaian TikToker Osanju's bent on becoming a tech-savvy woman and she wants to start with a smartphone.

In a new video shared on TikTok, Osanju's mother who is known as Amonu is seen 'hustling' her son to buy her a new phone.

The video had Osanju on the compound of their house with his mother. While having a chat, the mother requested that her son buys a new phone for her.

Osanju's mother has requested an for 'annual phone' Photo source: @osanju

Source: TikTok

Osanju's mother mentions Android phone as annual phone

But in a hilarious tone, Amonu who trended online recently failed to mention the type of phone she wanted to use. In a bid to say Android phone, the old woman said "annual phone."

"Akwasi, please let someone by me 'annual phone', the one we touch."

Osanju, known in private life as Elvis Frimpong, replied that the choice of the phone was not suitable for her because she cannot use it. Moreover, Osanju felt the mother's job as banku seller will also damage a smartphone so she should choose a feature phone.

But despite all the explanations from Osanju, Ammonu insisted on having a touchscreen phone.

"I don't want that 'aboboyaa' phone, I want an 'annual phone' and you will use three days to teach me how to use it," she stressed.

Check out the video below:

Osanju's followers react to video with his mother

The video of Osanju and his mother has triggered reactions online. While some laughed, others expressed interest in buying the phone for her.

said:

can I buy her some please because I think that’s her heart's desire

OsikaniMas said:

She needs 3 days lessons. Annual phone will take an annual years

Jamesantwi3 said:

Annual phone is a new product and it work like iPhone because I have one

rolymay said:

Until your phone gets spoilt, you won't understand when Osanju said 3ti s3 Nia woba awu

McBrown and Osanju get mobbed by army of children

Meanwhile, Osanju and her social media 'wife' Nana Ama McBrown recently stepped out. The two drove through town together and got mobbed by an army of schoolchildren.

In the video, McBrown was spotted by the excited children as she parked her vehicle at the side of the road, and they ran to meet her.

The actress took photos with the children while Osanju recorded the beautiful moment on his phone.

McBrown dances with Osanju in heartwarming video

Earlier, Nana Ama McBrown had shared a video on TikTok dancing with Osanju.

McBrown, who was excited to see her ardent fan, held hands with him as they mimicked each other's dance moves.

Fans of the actress reacted to her humility, kindness, and tolerance towards her fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh