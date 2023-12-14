The Ghana Education Service is expected to reinstate the interdicted heads of Senior High Schools by the end of this week.

Eleven head teachers were interdicted for collecting unauthorised monies from first-year students

The service said some headteachers were adding A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus as well as taking fees for SRCs and registration

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has decided to reinstate the 11 interdicted heads of Senior High Schools by the end of this week.

Classfmonline reported that the decision follows a meeting between the GES leadership, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) representatives, and the Conference of Assisted Heads of Senior High Schools (CHASS) in Accra.

These headteachers were accused of imposing various unapproved fees.

In an interdiction letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, a headteacher was asked to step aside for charging an entrance fee, PTA fee, Petrol fee, borla fee, motivation, lunch bag fees, school jacket fees, house dues and registration fees.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, said some heads added A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, expressed appreciation for the GES' decision.

“This development suggests a positive outcome from the discussions, signalling the imminent reinstatement of the interdicted Senior High School heads,” he said.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy, which led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The GES has ensured schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

