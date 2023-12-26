As 2023 inches to a close, it is worth acknowledging Ghanaian women have become an inspiration by defying the odds in their pursuit for success.

YEN.com.gh has made a captivating compilation of five Ghanaian women who through their actions and achievements have left an indelible impression on the minds of Ghanaians.

Ghanaian who achieved feats in 2023 Photo credit: Adomonline/Facebook @UBAGroup @osei_adobea/X

Source: UGC

1. Abiola Bawuah

The first on the list is Abiola Bawuah, a Ghanaian woman who shattered the glass ceiling in the banking field and accomplished an amazing feat in the year 2023.

The 55-year-old woman on 30th January 2023, was made the first female chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

By her appointment, Abiola Bawuah also became the first woman to be appointed CEO of a pan-African bank.

2. Yvonne Osei Adobea

The next person worth acknowledging is Yvonne Osei Adobea.

The young lady left many people feeling inspired after she was elected as the SRC President of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2023.

She defeated five other male contenders to win the KNUST SRC election

Her appointment as the KNUST SRC President meant it was first time that a woman has been elected to that position during the 71 years of the school’s existence.

3. Kezia Asiedua Sanie

Kezia Asiedu Sanie also makes the list of Ghanaian women who achieved a great accomplishment in 2023.

The young lady who is an aspiring lawyer in 2023 made the list of top 10 finalists vying for the prestigious Global Student Prize 2023.

She was the only Ghanaian woman to make the top 50 list with two Ghanaian men and the only Ghanaian to make the top 10 list.

4. Rita Quayson

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman in the Oti Region left many in awe after she sat for 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Rita Quayson, the mother of five who aspires to work as a Fire Service personnel said her desire to write the exam was driven by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and secure a brighter future.

5. 82-year-old woman who sells coconut

The fifth person on the list is an 82-year-old Ghanaian woman who by the nature of the work has proven that age is just number.

The octogenarian who sells coconut said her desire to take to the street was because she had no one to cater for her hence the choice of work.

She expressed delight in an interview, that she is now able to fend for herself.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh