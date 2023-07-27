Three Ghanaian student changemakers have been selected as finalists for the $100,000 Global Student Prize 2023

Kezia Asiedua Sanie founded For The Future Ghana, a charity supporting underprivileged children's education and well-being

Paul Mensah Amanor aims to end educational poverty in Ghana through his non-profit, Foundation for Educational Equity and Development

Mohammed Hafiz Musah co-founded FarmAsyst, an agri-tech startup to enhance small agribusinesses' stability and efficiency

Three Ghanaian student changemakers have emerged as finalists for the prestigious $100,000 Global Student Prize, a remarkable recognition of their exceptional efforts in positively impacting society.

Among the 50 finalists, Kezia Asiedua Sanie, studying at the Ghana School of Law, Paul Mensah Amanor, a fourth-year law student at Central University, and Mohammed Hafiz Musah, enrolled in the MSc International Development program at the University of Edinburgh, have been honoured as Social Impact Changemakers of the Global Student Prize 2023 from Ghana.

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, the founder of For Future Ghana (FTF), has been commended for her charity's commendable work in supporting underprivileged children.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about her selection, Kezia revealed that she is optimistic about further progressing towards winning the coveted prize.

"We are continuing to pray in order to make it higher towards winning the Global Student Prize of $100,000," she said.

Paul Mensah Amanor's non-profit organization, Foundation for Educational Equity and Development (Ghana), has been instrumental in battling educational poverty in Ghana and beyond.

Hafiz Musah, the co-founder of FarmAsyst, an agri-tech startup in Ghana, has been lauded for his innovative approach to making small agribusinesses more sustainable, viable, and efficient.

In collaboration with the Varkey Foundation, the $100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize celebrates and acknowledges inspiring students worldwide who are actively reshaping the world for the better.

