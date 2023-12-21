A market woman has gone viral for her sarcastic Christmas message to President Nana Akufo-Addo

The woman described President Akufo-Addo as a great president but delivered a sarcastic twist at the end

Ghana has been battling with a generational economic crisis under the Akufo-Addo administration since 2022

In an interview on XYZ TV, the trader expressed her wishes and praise for Akufo-Addo but ended her message by calling the President wicked.

"We thank you. We bless you. You have made Ghana sweet. I wish you a merry Christmas."

“You are the one I want. I will even vote for you next year. You are such a good president. You love us so much. Wickedness.”

Her ultimate sentiments align with the feelings of many Ghanaians battling an economic crisis over the last two years.

The video of the market woman's comments is below.

Akufo-Addo gives wife Rebecca warm kiss on stage

YEN.com.gh separately reported that Akufo-Addo was photographed kissing his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was honoured on December 12, 2023, for her work with the Rebecca Foundation.

The ceremony took place during the university's 15th Congregation, with President Akufo-Addo as the special guest

One of the eye-catching moments from the ceremony was when President Akufo-Addo planted a kiss on his wife Rebecca's cheek.

Desire for a woman president

During the ceremony, the First Lady expressed her desire to see a woman become President in her lifetime.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling.

She thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support despite the setbacks and wins of her journey.

She said President Akufo-Addo has been her rock and greatest supporter.

