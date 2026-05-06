Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ofori Sarpong celebrated his 60th birthday in a grand ceremony attended by former presidents and top celebrities

His three daughters, Cindy, Wendy, and Mandy, shared a moving tribute to their father during the event held at the Despite Automobile Museum

The businessman commissioned a fully furnished 600-bed capacity dormitory for his alma mater, PRESEC Legon, to mark the milestone

Ghanaian billionaire and founder of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, was moved to tears during his 60th birthday celebration on May 5, 2026.

Dr Ofori Sarpong near tears as his daughters read a touching message during his grand 60th birthday celebration held at Despite Automobile Museum on May 5, 2026. Image credit: My Media, UTV/Facebook

Source: UGC

The grand event, which took place at the Despite Automobile Museum, brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President J.A. Kuffuor and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughters eulogize their father

The highlight of the evening was a touching speech delivered by Mandy Sarpong on behalf of her sisters, Cindy and Wendy.

Mandy spoke about their father's dedication to the family despite his busy schedule as a business mogul.

She noted that while he achieved great things outside, his presence at home remains the most important thing to them.

Mandy read the message to her father while the billionaire looked on with visible emotion.

Mandy said:

"One thing we hold dearly is that after everything you do, you come back. that we are your home. That alone is something we will never take for granted."

She further prayed for his health and longevity, stating that they celebrate the life within his years rather than just the number.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Ofori Sarpong's daughter spark reactions online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the billionaire's birthday celebration below:

Alhaji Ali Kamal said:

"Aww, this girl wawwww ..richman kids herrrrr."

Peter Arthur wrote:

Wow,

Gloria Sekina reacted:

"Wow, very touchable"

Osei Kwame Despite eulogize Dr Ofori Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, has praised his friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a touching birthday message.

Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group of Companies, turned 60 on May 5, 2026, and celebrated in style.

Source: YEN.com.gh