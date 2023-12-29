A party is set to be held to celebrate Afua Aduonum for successfully embarking on a singing marathon

Afua Aduonum is expected to be at the party after his brother revealed she was medically fit

Netizens who reacted to the post have congratulated Afua Aduonum on embarking on the singathon

Ghanaians in desperate need of a festive cheer will have something to smile after it was confirmed that an after party is set to be held to celebrate Afua Aduonum on successfully attempting the singing marathon world record.

The party will happen on Friday, December 29, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, the same venue where the singing marathon attempt was held.

News of the upcoming party was made known by the Ghana Tourism Authority in a Facebook post where it congratulated Afua Aduonum on attempting the singing marathon.

In another video, Afra Harrison Ofosu, the brother of Afua Aduonum confirmed in an interview with TV3 that his sister would be present at the party to celebrate with Ghanaians on the feat achieved.

Quizzed whether she was in a good health condition to do so, the young man responded in the affirmative.

"Medically she is strong and fit to come,” he said in the video.

Ghanaians commend Afua Aduonum

Netizens who reacted to the news commended Afua Aduonum for embarking on this marathon.

Kwame Bornrich indicated:

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum will go down in history as the Ghanaian woman who became a celebrity and got the whole country's attention for four continues days.The mind is always powerful when you put it at work.Bless up.

Sammy Tuga replied:

Let's wait for Guinness overall verdict on her performance. Good luck sis

Devoted Ghana added:·

Let all pray for good confirmation from the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Benjamin Ebo Nhyira Mensah indicated:

Can you named Akwaaba village after Afua

Afua Aduonum unofficially set new record

Eralier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her.

India's Sunil Waghmare is the current record holder after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

