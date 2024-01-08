A young West Ham United fan expressed the desire for Mohammed Kudus' return in a post-match interview, attributing recent struggles to his absence

In a post-match interview, a passionate fan pleaded for Mohammed Kudus's return to the West Ham United team.

The young supporter emphasized the importance of Kudus' presence in the squad, linking his absence to the team's recent challenges.

However, Kudus is currently on a national assignment to represent the Ghana Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled in Cote d'Ivoire in 2023.

The young West Ham supporter gave reasons why Kudus should return soon to the club Photo credit: @Gary Al-Smith Source: Facebook

Despite the fan's eagerness to see Kudus back in action for West Ham, his commitment to international duty with the Ghanaian national team is undeniable.

Coach Chris Hughton has included Kudus in the 27-man squad for the AFCON, recognizing his skills and contributions to club and country.

The absence of Kudus in recent West Ham matches has been felt as the team faced challenges and failed to secure victories against Brighton and Bristol City.

The fan's sentiment echoes the sentiments of many supporters who recognize Kudus as a vital asset to the team's midfield prowess and overall performance.

While West Ham supporters eagerly await Kudus' return to domestic action, they can take pride knowing that their player is on a prestigious national assignment, competing against the best in Africa.

Club and international football dynamics often require fans to balance their desires for domestic success with an appreciation for the players' broader commitments to national teams and prestigious tournaments like the AFCON.

Watch the video below:

West Ham celebrates Kudus goal with KiDi's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported West Ham United delighted fans with a TikTok video showcasing Mohammed Kudus' goal-scoring moments in the Europa League.

The mosaic, accompanied by KiDi's Likor, garnered excitement among followers, especially Ghanaians, who appreciated the recognition of a Ghanaian song on the international stage.

The celebration reflected the impact and recognition of Kudus as a key player for the club.

Young Fan Praises Kudus As He Gets His Jersey After Europa League Game

Meanwhile, a young West Ham fan received Mohammed Kudus' jersey with joy after a Europa League match against Freiburg where Kudus scored.

The fan praised Kudus for his goal and overall performance, expressing hope for the team's continued success in the English Premier League.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that gained over 10,000 views and 31 comments on West Ham Fan TV's YouTube page.

Source: YEN.com.gh