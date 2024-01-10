Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has addressed the press after concluding her 10-day cook-a-thon

Among other things, she revealed that she almost had the cook-a-thon cancelled even before she started the challenge

She indicated that she fell sick on the eve of the cook-a-thon and could not do anything for herslef

Failatu Abdul Razak has revealed that that her 10-day cooking marathon was nearly cancelled even before she started.

Chef Faila's culinary challenge came to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after she had done 227 hours of cooking.

Starting on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days, a total of 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Her tenacity and determination during the cook-a-thon won admiration from Ghanaians as she was always seen looking strong.

Chef Faila got sick on the eve of the cook-a-thon

But it turns out Chef Faila was struggling to stay fit all through the cooking marathon. According to her, she fell sick on the eve of the cook-a-thon and had strive so hard to get out of bed.

Addressing the press on Wednesday evening, after ending the cook-a-thon, she revealed that she was so sick that she could not raise her hand or move her leg.

It took the motivation of her team members and the intervention of her husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, to get her to kitchen to start.

"I was not sick but it came out of the blue moon and I could not get out of bed. But I couldn't disappoint my team members, Ghanaians, and even the government which had taken so much interest in the project, " she said.

Faila gets emotional after ending cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, moments after turning off the fire, Chef Faila got draped with the flag of Ghana. An emotional Faila was captured, almost shedding tears.

Sharing the photos to announce the end of her cook-a-thon, Faila, who has now been promoted to executive chef, quoted the famous Independence Day speech by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Ugandan Chef Mama D reacts to cook-a-thon attempt in Ghana

Earlier, the Ugandan chef who cooked for 144 hours, hoping to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon, reacted to the cook-a-thon attempt by Chef Faliatu.

The Ugandan, Mama D, revealed she has decided not to embark on another cook-a-thon but rather target a different world record.

Many people who commented on her post supported her decision to attempt another record.

