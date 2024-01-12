Raphael Kaizer Tetteh, a young Ghanaian, has emerged as the overall winner of The Top Intern 2024

A young Ghanaian, Raphael Kaizer Tetteh, has been adjudged the overall winner of TV3's maiden reality show, The Top Intern 2024.

He received a medal, a GH¢10,000 cash prize, a trip abroad, an educational scholarship worth $40,000 (GH¢478,607.20+), and goodie bags for winning the show.

Tetteh made it to the final 12 applicants for the 10-week-long journey after he succeeded in both the aptitude test and the interview sessions.

Tetteh's project

After weeks of engaging in diverse activities with other contestants, his exceptional master plan, christened The Savanna Glow Project, earned him the title at the grand finale.

Tetteh's research aimed to provide a long-term solution to the rural-urban migration of women and men from Northern Ghana seeking greener pastures, particularly in Accra and Kumasi. These women end up working as head porters, also known as Kayaye.

Tetteh hopes that the shea butter company will solve Kayaye and encourage other women to abandon travelling south for work prospects.

Other winners

Abraham Abudulai Ayagri won the first runner-up spot with a GH¢8,000 cash reward and some goodie bags from the sponsors, while Esinu Aku Adza, the only female challenger, bagged the second with a GH¢6,000 cash prize and some goods from sponsors. Nana Yaw Addae-Sam, the third runner-up, received GH¢3,000 and sponsorship hampers.

The Top Intern shows educated participants the intricacies of the corporate world while also giving them a platform to showcase their hidden skills.

