A statement released by the management said the unfortunate incident happened at Dr Grace Boadu's residence at Tantra Hills in Accra

The hospital appealed to the public to desist from spreading rumours, adding that details on the funeral date will be announced soon

The management of Grace Herbal Clinic has broken its silence on the demise of Dr Grace Boadu, the clinic's founder.

A statement signed by the Deputy CEO of the clinic, Emmanuel Buadu and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of @AngelFmKumasi confirmed that Dr Grace Boadu was dead.

Delving into details, the statement revealed that she died at her residence at Tantra Hills on Monday 29, January 29, 2024, in Greater Accra, a day after returning from South Africa.

"This unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, in her residence at Tantra Hills, Accra. Dr. Grace Boadu returned from her 2-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28th, but gave up the ghost on Monday".

The statement concluded that the burial and funeral arrangements would be communicated at the right time.

"We humbly request that the public desist from all ensuing rumours about her death and mourn with us in these difficult times".

Ghanaians react to the demise of Dr Grace Boadu

Netizens who thronged the post's comments section expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Papa Kwasi Manuel indicated:

Very very sad news..may her soul rest in peace

Grace Addo commented:

Oh is so sad, such a promising young woman.

Danso Bright stated:

If it were to be beauty I will say death, you didn't try.

RIP mother of Health

Zionfelix mourns Dr Grace Boadu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has also paid a glowing tribute to the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

In a video on his YouTube page, Zionfelix said he got to know her in January 2021 and maintained a good relationship with her until her demise.

Zionfelix expressed his deepest condense to the bereaved family as well as workers of Grace Gift Herbal Gift Clinic.

