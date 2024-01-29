Hajia Bintu shared some photos of her in beautiful swimwear, showing off her massive curves and beautiful skin tone

Ghanaian social media sensation Hajia Bintu recently shared some stunning photos of herself in a gorgeous swimwear, flaunting her curves and glowing skin tone.

Hajia Bintu's photos Photo Source: hajia_bintu

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star and brand influencer went on a vacation in Dubai, the city of luxury and glamour, and treated her fans to some eye-catching snaps of her trip.

In the photos, Hajia Bintu posed on the terrace of a lavish yacht, enjoying the view of the Dubai skyline. She wore a tiny swimwear that accentuated her figure and complemented her complexion. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses while holding a wine glass and smiling for the cameras.

The photos, which she posted on her Instagram account, quickly went viral and sparked a lot of reactions from her followers and admirers. Many people praised her beauty and body, calling her a queen, a goddess, and a slay mama. Some also expressed their envy and wished they could join her on her vacation. Others simply dropped fire, heart, and kiss emojis to show their love and appreciation.

Hajia Bintu gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pablo_el_chappo22 commented:

No reason to cheat on you look all in one ❤️

risklamin reacted:

African baddest girl with quality shape

lolo_vvip62 wrote:

The pressure is getting worser

rocknp215 said:

I just wanna be that railing

Source: YEN.com.gh