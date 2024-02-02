Mr. Isaac Cudjoe has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana.

Mr. Cudjoe’s appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024. The position was previously held by the indefatigable Mr. Francis Dadzie, who proceeds on retirement after 25 years of contributing enormously to build a revered reputation for the AAG.

Photo of Mr. Isaac Cudjoe, the new AAG Executive Director. Photo Credit: AAG

Speaking on the appointment, President of the AAG, Mr. Andrew Ackah, said,

“Isaac’s exceptional career and industry knowledge make him the ideal choice for this role. His wealth of experience and skills will be beneficial to the next growth chapter of the AAG. We are optimistic that his appointment will inject new energy, build formidable relationships with the young executives, reinvigorate interest and participation in all activities of the AAG, and harness the many potentials that lie ahead of us as we work together to build a formidable brand. Our growth strategy and trajectory will continue seamlessly.”

Mr. Cudjoe thanked the AAG for the honour bestowed on him.

“I am humbled by the appointment and look forward to contributing to AAG’s heritage as the purveyor of top-class advertising practice. I look forward to fostering growth while collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure the AAG and industry’s success."

About Mr. Isaac Cudjoe

Mr. Isaac Cudjoe is an experienced corporate executive with over 20 years of cross-industry experience spanning mainstream media, FMCG, Aviation, telecommunications, and the not-for-profit industry. He has functional experience in corporate communications, brand management, media and government relations, regulatory affairs, and corporate partnerships. He has worked at senior levels in above-market roles, across Africa, covering Nigeria, Benin, Niger, Togo, Guinea Conakry, Sierra-Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswanti (formerly Swaziland) and Mozambique.

Mr. Cudjoe also worked as a broadcast journalist at Joy FM with the Multimedia Group and was the first Producer of Joy FM’s flagship programme called “Newsfile.” He then moved to British American Tobacco Company and other companies including Equatorial Coca-Cola Company of Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and VSO International, leading the strategic communications functions of these organisations in various capacities.

Until his new appointment as the Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Mr. Cudjoe had been running a family business and his own consultancy firm.

He is an accredited Public Relations expert with the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana. He holds a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree in English & French from the University of Cape Coast, and an M.A in Communication Studies (Public Relations & Advertising) from the University of Ghana.

