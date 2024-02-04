Emmanuel Wilson, a UK-based Ghanaian, has shared how he sold his car and house in Ghana to travel abroad

However, he stayed jobless for two years because of language barrier after relocating first to the Netherlands

He later moved from the Netherlands to the UK, where he slept at a train station for four months

Emmanuel Wilson, a UK-based Ghanaian, has shared his challenging journey in the search for greener pastures abroad.

According to him, he first travelled to the Netherlands after selling his car and house in Ghana. Emmanuel's decision to sell his house and car was driven by the need to provide for his children after divorcing his wife. However, he could not get a job in the Netherlands due to the language barrier.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said following a friend's advice, he relocated to the UK but found himself sleeping at a train station for four months after his initial host refused to pick him up. After four months, his host finally provided shelter but confined him to a room for three weeks.

Emmanuel said even though he has stayed abroad for 22 years, he has not achieved any significant milestones in his life. He has yet to complete a house in Ghana as a replacement for the one he sold to fund his travels.

Watch the video below

Ghanaian Lady Says She Sold Her 4-Bedroom House To Travel

Meanwhile, Maa Akos, a Ghanaian residing in the US, revealed that she sold her four-bedroom house in Ghana for less than GH¢100,000 to fund her journey to America.

Struggling with her suit business, she took the bold step in 2017, and since then, she has experienced success and prosperity in the US, building more than double what she sold.

Maa Akos encouraged others with properties in Ghana to consider selling and using the funds to pursue opportunities abroad for a chance at a better life.

Ghanaian Man Claims He Sold His $100,000 House to Travel to the US

In another story, US-based Ghanaian Eric Owusu revealed that he sold one of his houses in South Africa and moved to the US for security reasons, not financial limitations.

Despite success in South Africa with four salons employing 30 people, earning $4000 weekly, he left due to safety concerns for foreigners.

Owusu's decision to relocate, leaving his South African wife and child, was influenced by the perceived risks and insecurity in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh